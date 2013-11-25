Bringing The World Home To You

Forbes And Snapchat: Are The Valuations Right?

Published November 25, 2013 at 1:40 PM EST

Just as Forbes Media, which publishes Forbes magazine and Forbes.com, announced that it was up for sale earlier this month, online messaging service Snapchat announced that it was not – at least for now.

The presumed valuation of the two properties provides a snapshot of the opposing trajectories for old and new media.

Forbes has set its sale price at $400 million, which many analysts think overvalues the 96-year-old media company.

Snapchat, on the other hand, turned down a $3 billion offer from Facebook, which some analysts believe undervalues the year-old online service that allows users to send photos that disappears seconds later.

Here & Now media analyst John Carroll discusses whether the price is right.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.