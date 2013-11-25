Forbes And Snapchat: Are The Valuations Right?
Just as Forbes Media, which publishes Forbes magazine and Forbes.com, announced that it was up for sale earlier this month, online messaging service Snapchat announced that it was not – at least for now.
The presumed valuation of the two properties provides a snapshot of the opposing trajectories for old and new media.
Forbes has set its sale price at $400 million, which many analysts think overvalues the 96-year-old media company.
Snapchat, on the other hand, turned down a $3 billion offer from Facebook, which some analysts believe undervalues the year-old online service that allows users to send photos that disappears seconds later.
Here & Now media analyst John Carroll discusses whether the price is right.
Guest
- John Carroll, Here & Now media analyst and professor of mass communications at Boston University. He tweets @johncarroll_bu.
