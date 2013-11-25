Bringing The World Home To You

Brady, Manning Face Off In 'Wackiest' Game Of The Season

Published November 25, 2013 at 1:50 PM EST
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the New England Patriots (left), met Peyton Manning, the quarterback of the Denver Broncos, for the fourteenth time in their careers. (Charles Krupa and Steven Savoia/AP)
The New England Patriots beat the Denver Broncos 34-31 in overtime on Sunday, but it was an unusual game.

In the frigid New England night, Tom Brady of the Patriots and Peyton Manning of the Broncos led their teams in what has been described as the NFL’s wackiest game of the season.

This was the 14th time the two quarterbacks met on the field.

Doug Tribou joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the highlights from the game last night.

