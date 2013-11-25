Brady, Manning Face Off In 'Wackiest' Game Of The Season

The New England Patriots beat the Denver Broncos 34-31 in overtime on Sunday, but it was an unusual game.

In the frigid New England night, Tom Brady of the Patriots and Peyton Manning of the Broncos led their teams in what has been described as the NFL’s wackiest game of the season.

This was the 14th time the two quarterbacks met on the field.

Doug Tribou joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the highlights from the game last night.

Guest

Doug Tribou, reporter and producer for NPR’s Only A Game, produced at WBUR Boston. He tweets @DougTribou.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.