Sen. Hoeven: Senate Rule Change Is 'Power Grab'

Published November 22, 2013 at 1:10 PM EST
Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) voted against the so-called "nuclear option" that would make it harder for the minority party to block some presidential nominations. It passed along expected partisan lines. (hoeven.senate.gov)
The Senate voted yesterday to invoke the “nuclear option.” Today we take a look at the potential fallout from that move.

The rule change overturned the requirement for a 60-vote majority to stop a filibuster of most presidential nominees. Now a filibuster can be stopped with a simple majority of 51.

Jim Manley a former Democratic aide compared the move to opening a Pandora’s box. Senator Mitch McConnell said “you may regret this a lot sooner than you think.”

Republican Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with his thoughts on yesterday’s vote.

