Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be this season's surprise hit videogame? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: It's going to be Ira Glass Grand Theft Auto.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Hello, I'm Ira Glass. I want your car. Get out of it or I'll kill you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: It's a violent game in which you try to avoid an oblong creature charging at you and it's called Toronto City Council Meeting.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Charlie Pierce.

CHARLIE PIERCE: (Unintelligible) climbs to the top of the CN tower and drops empty beer barrels on other people in his Toronto Kong.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if we end up playing any of those games, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Charlie Pierce, Faith Salie, Brian Babylon. Thanks to everyone and everybody at WBEZ. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.