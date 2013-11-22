Bringing The World Home To You

Google Chrome Explores Middle Earth

Published November 22, 2013 at 7:09 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene reporting from Middle Earth. Yes, it turns out you can tour the Hobbits' homeland thanks to Google Chrome. Think Google Maps but with fantasy destinations.

(SOUNDBITE OF GOOGLE'S JOURNEY THROUGH MIDDLE EARTH)

GREENE: Not all the Hobbit's haunts are available. Google still has to unlock three kingdoms before you can rule them all. I just want to know where this cool Google Maps' music was when I was driving, lost in West Virginia.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

