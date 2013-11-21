Bringing The World Home To You

Paramount To Fight 'It's A Wonderful Life' Sequel

Published November 21, 2013 at 1:50 PM EST
A scene from Frank Capra's "It's A Wonderful Life." (Wikimedia)
A scene from Frank Capra's "It's A Wonderful Life." (Wikimedia)

Independent studios Star Partners and Hummingbird Productions told Variety they are set to release a sequel to the classic holiday film, “It’s a Wonderful Life” in 2015.

However, Paramount owns the rights to the film.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Paramount said: “No project relating to It’s a Wonderful Life can proceed without a license from Paramount … To date, these individuals have not obtained any of the necessary rights, and we would take all appropriate steps to protect those rights.”

