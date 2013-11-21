Ad Backing Boeing In 'Seattle Times' Uses Airbus Photo

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Boosters of Washington state decided to advertise. They want work on Boeing's new 777 airplane to stay in the state. Boeing is demanding tax breaks and union concessions. To build political support, the state boosters took out an ad in the Seattle Times.

But maybe it's a subliminal jab at Boeing. The ad headlined "The Future of Washington" has a picture of an airplane that's not by Boeing. It's built by Boeing's rival, Airbus.

