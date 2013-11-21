Bringing The World Home To You

Ad Backing Boeing In 'Seattle Times' Uses Airbus Photo

Published November 21, 2013 at 6:51 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Boosters of Washington state decided to advertise. They want work on Boeing's new 777 airplane to stay in the state. Boeing is demanding tax breaks and union concessions. To build political support, the state boosters took out an ad in the Seattle Times.

But maybe it's a subliminal jab at Boeing. The ad headlined "The Future of Washington" has a picture of an airplane that's not by Boeing. It's built by Boeing's rival, Airbus.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

