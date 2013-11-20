The Women In Kennedy's White House

This month in Washington, D.C., a group of Kennedy-era staffers met for a reunion, including some women who worked for Kennedy the White House.

While Kennedy’s womanizing is well documented, not much is known about his policies on women’s issues or the women who worked for him.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Deborah Becker of WBUR has the story of some of these trailblazers.

Their stories reveal a president who relied on them and a politician who recognized the growing importance of women in the workplace.

Guest

Deborah Becker, host and reporter for WBUR in Boston. She tweets @wburdebbecker.

