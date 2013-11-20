Bringing The World Home To You

Selfies: The World Is More Interesting Because I'm In It

By Tell Me More Staff
Published November 20, 2013 at 11:42 AM EST
<em>Tell Me More</em> staff and friends pose for "selfies."

If Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo or Romare Bearden were alive today, would they have loved the selfie?

"Selfies are just a way to show that you are part of the world," says NPR's Social Media Project Manager Kate Myers. "Here I am, and the world is more interesting because I'm in it."

The word "selfie" rose to new prominence this week after it was unanimously picked as word of the year by Oxford Dictionaries.

As the staff at Tell Me More gets into the selfie craze, who do you think made the most famous #selfie in history? Post your comments here or follow the conversation on Twitter at @TellMeMoreNPR.

Tell Me More Staff