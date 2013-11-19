Facebook Helps Reunite Tornado Victims With Lost Mementos

View slideshow

Becky Siegal-Harty lives in Seneca, Illinois, some 60 miles from the epicenter of the tornado that devastated Washington, Illinois.

A few hours after the tornado, her husband found a receipt from a Walgreens in Washington in the driveway. That sparked a search by her two sons for items lost in the storm that landed in their neighborhood.

Siegal-Harty then started a Facebook page connecting people from all over Illinois who found photos and other items, to the owners who lost them.

Within hours, hundreds of people began to post photos. The page now has almost 1,000 members and has helped to recover hundreds of photos lost in the storm.

Becky Siegel-Harty, started the Facebook page for items lost by the Midwest tornadoes.

