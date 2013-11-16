Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Making Moves In Food Delivery, Chess And Health Care

By NPR Staff
Published November 16, 2013 at 5:21 PM EST

The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Watson tells host Arun Rath about a delivery service that allows you to track your food in real time, a chess master who is making the board game sexy and his recent interview with President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 2  — delivery box
/ Radius Images/Corbis
2 of 2  — Magnus Carlsen
/ Courtesy of Ozy.com

Tags

All Things Considered
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff