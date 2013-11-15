The Man Behind The Pastels Of Miami's South Beach

Miami Beach’s South Beach neighborhood is a popular destination for tourists who head to Florida as temperatures start to plummet up north. And when they get there, the first thing many of these “snow birds” notice are the colors: A palette of pastels.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Julia Duba of WLRN has the story of Leonard Horowitz, the man who forever changed the color of South Beach.

Reporter

Julia Duba, reporter and producer WLRN. She tweets @jbduba.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.