Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Man Behind The Pastels Of Miami's South Beach

Published November 15, 2013 at 1:55 PM EST
The Park Central in Miami Beach, Fla. (Julia Duba/WLRN)
The Park Central in Miami Beach, Fla. (Julia Duba/WLRN)

Miami Beach’s South Beach neighborhood is a popular destination for tourists who head to Florida as temperatures start to plummet up north. And when they get there, the first thing many of these “snow birds” notice are the colors: A palette of pastels.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Julia Duba of WLRN has the story of Leonard Horowitz, the man who forever changed the color of South Beach.

Reporter

  • Julia Duba, reporter and producer WLRN. She tweets @jbduba.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.