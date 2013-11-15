Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be delivered by the post office first on Sunday? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: A communion wafer for a guy who's too lazy to walk to church.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Well, I hope it's my cheese-of-the-month-club delivery because November is gouda.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: My Great Uncle Farley was a very religious man. In 1954 his ashes were lost in the mail.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: It would be just like my Great Uncle Farley to turn up as the first thing delivered in Sunday mail.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: I hope so.

(APPLAUSE)

CARL KASELL: If any of those things get delivered on Sunday, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Amy Dickinson and Roy Blount, Jr. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.