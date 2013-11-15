Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, what will be delivered by the post office first on Sunday? Mo Rocca.
MO ROCCA: A communion wafer for a guy who's too lazy to walk to church.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.
AMY DICKINSON: Well, I hope it's my cheese-of-the-month-club delivery because November is gouda.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Roy Blount, Jr.
ROY BLOUNT JR.: My Great Uncle Farley was a very religious man. In 1954 his ashes were lost in the mail.
(LAUGHTER)
BLOUNT: It would be just like my Great Uncle Farley to turn up as the first thing delivered in Sunday mail.
(LAUGHTER)
ROCCA: I hope so.
(APPLAUSE)
CARL KASELL: If any of those things get delivered on Sunday, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!
SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Amy Dickinson and Roy Blount, Jr. Thanks to all of you for listening.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.