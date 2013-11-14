Texas County Implements New Policy For LGBT Inmates

Transgendered inmates in Houston’s Harris County will now be housed based on the gender with which they identify, instead of their biological sex.

The sweeping new policy, designed to protect and guarantee equal treatment of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender inmates, is being implemented by the sheriff of Houston’s Harris County.

The policy is believed to be one of the most comprehensive in the country. Houston has the third-largest county jail in the United States and processes around 125,000 individuals annually.

Sheriff Adrian Garcia joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the new policy.

Adrian Garcia, sheriff of Harris County, Texas. He tweets @SheriffGarcia and @SheriffGarciaES.

