Pre-Double Mastectomy Dance Party Inspires

Dr. Deborah Cohan recently had a double mastectomy. But moments before, in the operating room, the mother of two turned up Beyonce’s “Get Me Bodied,” and she and the entire masked and scrubbed surgical team danced.

On her Caring Bridge page, where people can keep up with her recovery, Cohan asked other patients to do the same — and record it — so she could watch them. And they did, from doctors at San Francisco General Hospital to a family in Connecticut.

We hope to talk to Dr. Cohan when she’s recovered. Her family reports that she’s already done some walking.

