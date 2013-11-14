Bringing The World Home To You

How It Sounds: To Be 31

By Kai McMurtry
Published November 14, 2013 at 11:11 AM EST
Tibetan singing bowl
Tibetan singing bowl

Kai McMurtry, 31, is a marketing specialist for a bicycle company. He lives with his wife, Elizabeth, in San Francisco. "I work mostly from home," Kai says, "cook vegan dinners with my wife and ride a bicycle everywhere I go."

**

What does your life sound like? Or your job? Or the place where you live? Please send a recording of four sounds that tell the story of your life or job or town — at this moment in time — to protojournalist@npr.org. Please include your name, age and where you live. You may be contacted for a follow-up interview.

If you're not sure what to do, listen to stories other people have recorded on NPR's How It Sounds Page. And if you're not sure how to record your own sound story, please go to NPR's Tumblr for instructions.

**

The Protojournalist: Experimental storytelling for the LURVers — Listeners, Users, Readers, Viewers — of NPR. @NPRtpj

