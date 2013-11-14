Fake Cop Devours Real Doughnuts In Florida Shop

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Dunkin' Donuts offers a discount for police. That plays off a stereotype, but gives little thanks for their service. The trouble came when a Florida cop seemed to overuse the privilege. He showed a badge, returned several times, and even brought his family before the manager began suspecting that Charles "Chuck" Berry was no cop.

Real police set up surveillance and caught the impersonator with a badge, a gun and presumably, powdered sugar on his hands.

