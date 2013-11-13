Bringing The World Home To You

What Will An Airline Merger Mean For Holiday Travel?

Published November 13, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST

Yesterday, American Airlines and U.S. Airways reached a settlement with the Justice Department, avoiding a trial that could have stopped the $11 billion deal to combine the two airlines.

Now the two carriers are free to combine and create the world’s largest airline, but they must make room for low-cost competitors at seven airports.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss what the merger entails and how it could affect holiday travel. 

Guest

