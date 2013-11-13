Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Batman Jailed In Singapore For Stealing Brother's ATM Card

Published November 13, 2013 at 7:45 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is the story of a southeast Asian superhero. The Singapore man's father is named Suparman. The father named him Batman so that according to local custom he would be called Batman, son of Superman - or Batman bin Suparman. We're sorry to report Batman bin Suparman has a drug problem. He was jailed on Monday for fueling that habit by stealing his brother's ATM card and generally using his powers for evil instead of good. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition