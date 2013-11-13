Batman Jailed In Singapore For Stealing Brother's ATM Card

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This is the story of a southeast Asian superhero. The Singapore man's father is named Suparman. The father named him Batman so that according to local custom he would be called Batman, son of Superman - or Batman bin Suparman. We're sorry to report Batman bin Suparman has a drug problem. He was jailed on Monday for fueling that habit by stealing his brother's ATM card and generally using his powers for evil instead of good.