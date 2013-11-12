American-US Airways Merger Clears Last Major Hurdle

The Justice Department has reached a preliminary agreement with U.S. Airways and American Airlines, allowing the two to merge, creating the world’s largest airline.

The settlement requires the airlines to sell slots, gates and ground facilities at major airports around the country.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.