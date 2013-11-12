Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

American-US Airways Merger Clears Last Major Hurdle

Published November 12, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST

The Justice Department has reached a preliminary agreement with U.S. Airways and American Airlines, allowing the two to merge, creating the world’s largest airline.

The settlement requires the airlines to sell slots, gates and ground facilities at major airports around the country.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.