Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Disposable Underwear Courtesy Of 3D Printer

Published November 11, 2013 at 4:00 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And our last word in business is: underprints.

Shopping anywhere could take a hit if 3D printing really takes off, by allowing users to print products at home.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Yes, products like disposable underwear. It's the brain-child of an Israeli couple, whose 3D technology also enables them to print items like bandages or sportswear. Currently, the fabric printers run about $3 million, so maybe too steep for home use just now.

WERTHEIMER: But still, just one machine can produce up to 10 million pairs of biodegradable underpants a year.

GREENE: Wow.

WERTHEIMER: That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition