Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Manufacturing Making A Comeback In The US

Published November 11, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST
Airbus is one of a number of companies that has opened manufacuring facilities in the U.S. This image shows the initial manufacturing-related employess at the Airbus plant in Mobile, Alabama. (Airbus)
Airbus is one of a number of companies that has opened manufacuring facilities in the U.S. This image shows the initial manufacturing-related employess at the Airbus plant in Mobile, Alabama. (Airbus)

After decades of losing jobs and business to China, manufacturing is starting to look up again in the United States, according to the latest data.

The high cost of shipping, higher wages abroad and an abundance of domestic natural gas are all contributing to a manufacturing upswing in the U.S.

Companies like Dow Chemical, Shell Chevron, Exxon and Bayer are expanding current U.S. plants and building new ones.

Airbus will make planes in Alabama and Samsung is building a semiconductor plant in Texas.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.