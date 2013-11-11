Manufacturing Making A Comeback In The US

After decades of losing jobs and business to China, manufacturing is starting to look up again in the United States, according to the latest data.

The high cost of shipping, higher wages abroad and an abundance of domestic natural gas are all contributing to a manufacturing upswing in the U.S.

Companies like Dow Chemical, Shell Chevron, Exxon and Bayer are expanding current U.S. plants and building new ones.

Airbus will make planes in Alabama and Samsung is building a semiconductor plant in Texas.

Andrew Schneider, business reporter at KUHF in Houston. He tweets @ASchneider_KUHF.

