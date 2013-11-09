Bringing The World Home To You

Many Rooting For Down-On-Its-Luck Detroit And Its New Mayor

By Don Gonyea
Published November 9, 2013 at 5:23 AM EST
Mayor-elect Mike Duggan speaks at his election night celebration in Detroit on Tuesday.
Mayor-elect Mike Duggan speaks at his election night celebration in Detroit on Tuesday.

Detroit is a place where I worked for many years as a journalist, where I absorbed the town's rich automotive, labor and civil rights history, where I sat in blues clubs and watched baseball from the upper deck of old Tiger Stadium.

It's a place that I really think of as home.

Detroit elected a new mayor this week.

He is 55-year-old Mike Duggan, a longtime county official, and later a successful CEO of the region's leading medical center.

But one might reasonably ask why someone — anyone — would want the job of mayor of Detroit.

The outgoing mayor is Dave Bing, a good man with an impressive resume: longtime owner of a successful steel business, and before that, Hall of Fame guard for the Detroit Pistons. But in just over four years as mayor, the city's problems remained so huge that he oversaw declining services, shrinking population, block after block of vacant lots overgrown with weeds, urban ruins. All of which has provided a tempting backdrop for news photographers from around the world.

Detroit's dire financial situation eventually led the state's Republican governor to appoint an emergency manager who's now in control. This past summer, Detroit filed for bankruptcy.

The previous mayor, Kwame Kilpatrick, was forced from office in a corruption scandal. He's now in federal prison.

So enter Mike Duggan, a politician with a personality both hard-charging and pugnacious.

Some say it's notable that he's the city's first white mayor in four decades. But Duggan, running against an African-American opponent, won 55 percent of the vote in a city that is 80 percent African-American.

Race has certainly been a major issue in the city, political and otherwise, for decades. Duggan says he he expects to be judged on the job he does.

Elections are seen as a chance at a fresh start. There's often a honeymoon and a sense of optimism.

Duggan will not likely get to enjoy any of those things.

But Detroit is a place with a deep and rich history, home to some of the most joyous music ever to come out of your radio.

And there are a lot of people, in the city and elsewhere, who are pulling for Detroit.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea