Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will Toronto Mayor Rob Ford do next? P.J. O'Rourke.

P.J. O'ROURKE: Peter, he will run for higher office.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well suited he will be. Kyrie O'Connor.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: He's going to become an actor and he's going to star in "Drunken Stupor, the (unintelligible) Story."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Host a, like, Funniest Home Videos kind of show with crack-smoking mayors, like Marion Barry and himself.

(LAUGHTER)

GOLDTHWAIT: Smoke crack and then they're going to play yackety sax (unintelligible).

CARL KASELL: And if Rob Ford does any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to P.J. O'Rourke, Kyrie O'Connor and Bobcat Goldthwait. Thanks all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.