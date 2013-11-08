Joe Biden Congratulates Wrong Marty Walsh

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. After Marty Walsh was elected mayor of Boston on Tuesday, Vice President Joe Biden called him up with hearty congratulations: You son of a gun, Marty. You did it. Except this Marty Walsh hadn't. The real mayor-elect was celebrating at a fancy hotel. This Marty Walsh was sitting on the couch watching TV with his wife.

Walsh told the Boston Globe he wasn't surprised at the mix-up. We're a dime a dozen in Boston. I probably know eight Marty Walshes.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.