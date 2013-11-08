Bringing The World Home To You

FDA Moves To Declare Trans Fats 'Unsafe'

Published November 8, 2013 at 1:50 PM EST

The Food and Drug Administration wants to get rid of trans fats in processed foods, such as donuts, frozen pizza and margarine.

The agency now classifies trans fats as “generally recognized as safe,” but the proposed rules would withdraw that status.

Trans fats have been shown to be a contributor to heart disease, and a dozen or so localities across the country have already banned trans fats from restaurants.

Marion Nestle, a professor of nutrition, food studies and public health, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the issue.

