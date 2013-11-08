Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

CBS Apologizes For ‘60 Minutes’ Benghazi Story

Published November 8, 2013 at 1:40 PM EST
Lara Logan apologizes on CBS This Morning for her "60 Minutes" report on Benghazi. (CBS screenshot)
Lara Logan apologizes on CBS This Morning for her "60 Minutes" report on Benghazi. (CBS screenshot)

CBS made a highly unusual apology this morning, for its Oct. 27 “60 Minutes” report on the 2012 attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya.

In the segment, CBS correspondent Lara Logan interviewed a former security officer whose credibility has since been undermined by revelations he gave a different account of the attack to the FBI.

NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflick joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain the story and its implications.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.