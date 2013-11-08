A Doctor's Prescription To Play Outside

In an era of childhood obesity, exercise might be one of the best things a doctor could prescribe. So why not do that?

Leaders at one of country’s oldest outdoor organizations — the Appalachian Mountain Club — brought that question to pediatricians at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The result is prescription plan called Outdoors RX. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Martha Bebinger of WBUR reports from a pediatrician’s office.

Reporter

Martha Bebinger, reporter for WBUR in Boston. She tweets @mbebinger.

