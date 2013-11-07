Bringing The World Home To You

Olympic Torch On Its Way To International Space Station

Published November 7, 2013 at 7:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

The Olympic torch is going for a walk this weekend in space. The torch arrived today at the International Space Station as part of its journey to the Winter Games in Sochi. In a first, astronauts will carry the torch on a space walk. They fitted it with a tether so it won't float away. The Olympic flame is staying on Earth. The torch couldn't stay lit for safety reasons, and for fear the famous flame would use up too much oxygen.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

