Murder Of Teen Sheds Light On World Of Street Youth

Published November 7, 2013 at 1:40 PM EST

In Washington state, an upcoming murder trial involving street youth in Olympia is scheduled to begin.

The case has revealed a street culture where adults and teenagers live by their own rules – sometimes with tragic consequences. It is reminiscent of the dystopia imagined in “Lord of the Flies.”

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Austin Jenkins of the Northwest News Network reports.

Jessica Alf who goes by the street name “Joker” says she knew the victim and the prime suspect in a grisly murder at an Olympia homeless camp last fall. (Austin Jenkins/Northwest News Network)
Lt. Paul Lower of the Olympia Police Dept. heads into a former homeless camp in Olympia where a murder took place last fall. (Austin Jenkins/Northwest News Network)
