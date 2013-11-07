Murder Of Teen Sheds Light On World Of Street Youth

View slideshow

In Washington state, an upcoming murder trial involving street youth in Olympia is scheduled to begin.

The case has revealed a street culture where adults and teenagers live by their own rules – sometimes with tragic consequences. It is reminiscent of the dystopia imagined in “Lord of the Flies.”

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Austin Jenkins of the Northwest News Network reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ / Jessica Alf who goes by the street name “Joker” says she knew the victim and the prime suspect in a grisly murder at an Olympia homeless camp last fall. (Austin Jenkins/Northwest News Network)