Murder Of Teen Sheds Light On World Of Street Youth
In Washington state, an upcoming murder trial involving street youth in Olympia is scheduled to begin.
The case has revealed a street culture where adults and teenagers live by their own rules – sometimes with tragic consequences. It is reminiscent of the dystopia imagined in “Lord of the Flies.”
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Austin Jenkins of the Northwest News Network reports.
