'Here & Now' Interview Inspires Song Of The Year

Published November 7, 2013 at 1:50 PM EST
Paul Monti is pictured in May 2011 with his son Jared's truck. Jared Monti was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2006.(Anna Miller/Here & Now)
Paul Monti is pictured in May 2011 with his son Jared's truck. Jared Monti was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2006.(Anna Miller/Here & Now)

At the Country Music Association Awards last night, “I Drive Your Truck” won Song of the Year.

The song tells the story of a Massachusetts father whose son was killed in Afghanistan. The father drives his son’s Dodge Ram to honor his memory.

Paul Monti talked about his son Jared’s truck with Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock in May 2011. A songwriter in Nashville heard that interview and co-wrote the song, which was recorded by Lee Brice.

Now, Monti’s decision to drive his son’s truck has taken on a life of its own.


CMA Awards 2013: Song of the Year

Music Video: I Drive Your Truck

Guest

  • Paul Monti, father of Jared Monti, who was killed in Afghanistan.

