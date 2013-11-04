Sandwich Monday: Pumpkin Spice Eggo Waffles

If you sell food, this is the time of year you have no choice but to sell something with pumpkin spice flavoring. This has been especially hard on Taco Bell, which — nationwide — has sold only one Pumpkin Spice Dorito Loco Taco. Today, we try the Pumpkin Spice Eggo Waffle, washed down with the classic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Eva: In the Fall, never ask a woman if she's pregnant. She might just have Pumpkin Spice Latte Belly.

Peter: I think these are a great fall treat, redolent as they are of death and decay.

Miles: I just don't understand why the waffle needed to be stuffed with dead leaves.

Ian: The Pumpkin Spice Latte tastes like reaching into a pumpkin feels.

Robert: Wait, everybody. I haven't tried the pumpkin spice waffle yet. I'm still carving a face on it.

Miles: The little squares in the waffle are perfect for catching your tears.

Ian: Speaking of which, wouldn't it be great if NPR made Will Shortz Sudoku waffles?

/ NPR / We found Pac-Man like this, but don't worry, we got him help.

Eva: Walking down the street carrying a pumpkin spice latte is the city dweller's version of camo.

Miles: Pumpkin spice lattes are what Halloween Santa gives naughty girls and boys.

Ian: What's with all these foods named after the least sexy Spice Girl?

/ NPR / This is officially called Pumpkin Spice Rictus.

[The verdict: I was alone in finding the pumpkin spice waffle tasty, so in a democracy, it was gross. The pumpkin spice latte mystifies us. We don't like it as a beverage, but as a cult leader it seems to be doing quite well.]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.