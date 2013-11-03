Ashley Monroe: Country Music Has Always 'Sliced Me In The Heart'

In country music, Ashley Monroe is still a new kid on the block — but the 27-year-old artist has already worked with the likes of Wanda Jackson, Jack White and Miranda Lambert, and has also found success writing for other artists, including Carrie Underwood. The singer says her tastes are eclectic, but country has always had an especially tight hold on her.

"I love all kinds of music, the truth is. I love anything from The Eagles to Lynyrd Skynyrd to Bonnie Raitt to Mozart — I mean, I played classical piano," she says. "But when it comes down to it, I'm from east Tennessee, and country melodies and country songs have always just sliced me in the heart. That's why I do it."

Ashley Monroe's latest album is Like a Rose; she spoke with Weekend Edition Sunday host Rachel Martin on a visit to NPR's Washington, D.C. headquarters to play a Tiny Desk Concert. Hear more of their conversation at the audio link.

