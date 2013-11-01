Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, who is the NSA not bothering to spy on? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: No need to monitor something that's always visible, so they NSA won't be spying on Mylie Cyrus's tongue.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: They will not be spying on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME's Philip Godika because every time he answers the phone he says, I want to thank you for giving me a call. I'm on the phone at home in the hall. If you're with the NSA then instead I'm away and I won't be coming back 'til next fall.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: They'll stop spying on al-Qaida operatives after listening in on Angela Merkel chewing out Barack Obama. All that terrorism chatter is just plain dull.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of those people don't get spied on, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Paula Poundstone and Mr. Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you right back here next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

