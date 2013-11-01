Bringing The World Home To You

Microbiologist Says To Avoid The Flu, Go Outside

Published November 1, 2013 at 1:40 PM EDT
A microbiologist recommends spending time outside in order to avoid getting sick this flu season. (Maxwell GS/Flickr)
A microbiologist recommends spending time outside in order to avoid getting sick this flu season. (Maxwell GS/Flickr)

Want to avoid catching the flu or your co-worker’s cold this year? 

Get some fresh air and wash your hands with soap and water, microbiologist Jack Gilbert tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Gilbert says we’ve created an urban world complete with air conditioning, filtration and windows that don’t open, leading to an environment of homogeneous microbes.

Add a healthy dose of bacteria from the outdoors, and you may just be fine. Getting a dog could help, too.

Guest

  • Jack Gilbert, microbiologist at Argonne National Laboratory, and associate professor of ecology and evolution at the University of Chicago.

