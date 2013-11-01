Bringing The World Home To You

Is Having Grit The Key To Success?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 1, 2013 at 9:33 AM EDT
Grit is living life like it's a marathon, not a sprint.

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Success.

About Angela Duckworth's TEDTalk

Leaving a high-flying job in consulting, Angela Duckworth took a job teaching math to seventh-graders in a New York public school. She quickly realized that IQ wasn't the only thing separating the successful students from those who struggled. Here, she explains her theory of "grit" as a predictor of success.

About Angela Duckworth

Angela Duckworth is an assistant professor in the psychology department at University of Pennsylvania. Her research subjects include students, West Point cadets and corporate salespeople, all of whom she studies to determine how "grit" is a better indicator of success than factors such as IQ or family income.

Find out your grit score here.

