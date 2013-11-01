Bringing The World Home To You

Iranian Hard-Liners Plan 'Grand Day Of Death To America'

Published November 1, 2013 at 5:30 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

We've gotten used to seeing rallies in Iran where protestors chant death to America. But even before the new president's charm offensive, that slogan had waned, so much so that some hard-liners are planning a Grand Day of Death to America: Monday, the anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in 1979. And Revolutionary Guards promise the slogan will once again echo across the nation.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

