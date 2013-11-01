Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Hallmark Under Fire For Dropping 'Gay' From Christmas Lyric

Published November 1, 2013 at 5:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hallmark says it was trying to be sensitive. The greeting card company sold a Christmas ornament, a tiny sweater with words playing off a line of a Christmas song: Don we now our gay apparel. They dropped the word gay. The ornament says: Don we now our fun apparel. This brought criticism from people accusing Hallmark of political correctness and anti-gay bias.

Hallmark says it was trying to avoid misinterpretation and should never have made the change. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition