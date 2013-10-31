Bringing The World Home To You

Graffiti Artist May Have Been Done In By Pumpkin

Published October 31, 2013 at 5:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

We hear of criminals who leave wallets or phones at the crime scene. That is exactly what a graffiti artist does every time - leaves behind some identifying mark. The trick is to escape any way. And there, a Colorado man fell short. Steamboat Springs police say the suspect tagged downtown properties. Might have been hard to find him except its Halloween, the local paper says police found a similar design on a pumpkin at the graffiti artist's home.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

