That'll Do, Pig: Neil's Not A Hog After All

Published October 29, 2013 at 6:45 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's a happy ending for Neil the popular potbelly pig, who faced eviction from his California home. Pigs are allowed as pets in the town of Sierra Madre, but not hogs. An animal control officer suspected Neil was a hog - that is, a pig weighing more than 120 pounds. As one local put it, if everyone overweight was considered, half the town would be evicted.

But a protest rally turned into a party when Neil was designated a legal pig by the city. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition