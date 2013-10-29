Looking Back At NYC Outages During Sandy
One year ago today, Superstorm Sandy left part of Manhattan completely in the dark and without cell coverage.
One coffee shop owner, just opening a new shop, drew many new customers because he had a generator.
Jamie Rogers, owner of Pushcart Coffee speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about those days without power and how his generator idea has paid off.
Also joining in the conversation is Frank Felder, director of the Center For Energy, Economic & Environmental Policy at Rutgers University, to look at how the city’s electrical infrastructure suffered.
Guest
- Jamie Rogers, owner of Pushcart Coffee.
- Frank Felder, director of the Center For Energy, Economic & Environmental Policy at Rutgers University.
