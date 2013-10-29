Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Looking Back At NYC Outages During Sandy

Published October 29, 2013 at 1:40 PM EDT
Pushcart Coffee in New York City drew many new customers during the Hurricane Sandy power outages, because it had a generator. (Jeffrey/Flickr)
Pushcart Coffee in New York City drew many new customers during the Hurricane Sandy power outages, because it had a generator. (Jeffrey/Flickr)

One year ago today, Superstorm Sandy left part of Manhattan completely in the dark and without cell coverage.

One coffee shop owner, just opening a new shop, drew many new customers because he had a generator.

Jamie Rogers, owner of Pushcart Coffee speaks with Here & Nows Jeremy Hobson about those days without power and how his generator idea has paid off.

Also joining in the conversation is Frank Felder, director of the Center For Energy, Economic & Environmental Policy at Rutgers University, to look at how the city’s electrical infrastructure suffered.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.