Infosys Expected To Pay $35M Fine For Alleged Work Visa Fraud

Indian software giant and outsourcing firm Infosys is expected to pay a $35 million fine to settle visa fraud charges — the largest fine of its kind in United States history.

The government is expected to announce tomorrow that a joint investigation by the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security found that the Indian company gamed the immigration system in order to increase company profits.

Infosys, which is the world’s second-largest software exporter, allegedly used inexpensive B-1 visas instead of harder-to-receive and more expensive H-1B work visas for employees based in the U.S. for long-term assignments.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

