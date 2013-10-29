Bringing The World Home To You

Hosts Call Police After Their Own Party Rages Out Of Control

Published October 29, 2013 at 5:22 AM EDT

A desperate act in wartime comes when you call an air strike on your own position. This, in effect is what the hosts of a party in Eugene, Oregon had to do. More than 200 partygoers got out of hand. Even the private security couldn't handle it. Rather than wait for angry neighbors to call police, the homeowners called the cops themselves. Police did not make arrests as they broke things up. But their best professional judgment was that people looked a little drunk.

