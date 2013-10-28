Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What Should the Fed Do To Stimulate Growth?

Published October 28, 2013 at 1:35 PM EDT

The Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting begins tomorrow. It’s unclear what action the Fed will take, given the sluggish economy, high unemployment and the effects of the recent government shutdown.

Some economists say inflation is just what the country needs. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Rand Paul is threatening to delay the confirmation of Janet Yellen as the next chair of the Federal Reserve.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.