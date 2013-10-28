Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Song Of The Week: 'Tourniquet' By Jeremy Messersmith

Published October 28, 2013 at 1:25 PM EDT

This week, NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson introduces us to a newly-released single by Jeremy Messersmith.

“What separates him from so many other sweet-voiced guys with guitars, is that he’s got boundless creative ambition. His three most recent albums form this gorgeous pop-rock trilogy about the circle of life,” Thompson tells Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Now that Messersmith has covered life, he is moving on to a new pop sound with his song “Tourniquet,” which will also be on a forthcoming album.

“He’s relentlessly committed to making these rich, lush, pretty pop songs and he does it incredibly well,” says Thompson. ”He never overloads his songs with anything they don’t need, and yet, he puts an immense amount of thought into crafting them.”

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jeremy Messersmith "Tourniquet" cover (Jeremy Messersmith/Facebook)
/
/