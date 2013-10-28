Bringing The World Home To You

New Venezuelan Ministry Focuses On 'Supreme Social Happiness'

Published October 28, 2013 at 5:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has not had a great year. After a winning a disputed election, he faces inflation near 50 percent. Supplies of basic goods like toilet paper have run low. But now Maduro is acting. He created a new Vice Ministry of Supreme Social Happiness. It's supposed to coordinate services for the poor. We do not know of the Happiness Ministry will work but it has given a practical benefit, causing people to laugh.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

