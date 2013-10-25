Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will TV pitchman Barack Obama be selling next? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: In his post presidency Obama will be pitching Obamacare.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Obama's Geek Squad. Motto: We scratch the itch of your computer's glitch.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: He'll be selling a special Sham Wow that lets you wipe away a bungled health care rollout, a government shutdown, (unintelligible) of a war, sequestration and an NSA spying scandal for a second term legacy that really shines.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if the president sells any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Mo Rocca and Roxanne Roberts. Thanks to everybody at 91.7 WVXU. Thanks to the fabulous crew at the Cincinnati Music Hall, beautiful place that it is. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you all next week back in Chicago.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.