Answering Some Affordable Care Act Questions
More questions keep coming in about the Affordable Care Act.
One listener named Will wrote in saying that when he signed up, he didn’t appear to be eligible for a subsidy, even though he believes he is. There are also reports of individuals getting insurance cancellations notices due to the Affordable Care Act.
Julie Appleby of Kaiser Health News joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to sort through some of the questions.
Guest
- Julie Appleby, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News. She tweets@Julie_appleby.
