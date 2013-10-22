Fake Jerseys Work In A Pinch For Bogota Soccer Team

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Walk around any city in Colombia and you'll find vendors selling counterfeit soccer jerseys which came in handy for Bogota's Independiente Santa Fe team. They showed up for an away game in the wrong color jerseys. Their opponents could've helped by changing into another color, but they refused. So a Santa Fe team official went outside the stadium and bought knockoffs from vendors.

