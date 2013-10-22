Bringing The World Home To You

Fake Jerseys Work In A Pinch For Bogota Soccer Team

Published October 22, 2013 at 5:55 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Walk around any city in Colombia and you'll find vendors selling counterfeit soccer jerseys which came in handy for Bogota's Independiente Santa Fe team. They showed up for an away game in the wrong color jerseys. Their opponents could've helped by changing into another color, but they refused. So a Santa Fe team official went outside the stadium and bought knockoffs from vendors.

Players had their names and numbers scribbled on with a Sharpie and they won two-to-nothing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

