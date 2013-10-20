Hillary Clinton Pays The Piper For London Parking Ticket

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton fell afoul of parking enforcement authorities while in London last week, when her car was slapped with a $130 ticket for not feeding the meter. An unfazed British traffic cop issued the ticket, even as Mrs. Clinton's security detail flashed their badges. The former Secretary of State, to her credit, ponied-up the money. The amount was cut in half because it was paid within two weeks.

This is usually not the case with diplomats, retired or otherwise. Many choose to ignore the city's toll charges - fees for driving in central London during peak hours.

We did a little digging and it appears foreign embassies owe the city of London about $113 million in unpaid fines, taking advantage of what is known as diplomatic immunity. But for toll charges and parking tickets? Apparently, yes. The United States is just as guilty. Over the past decade, American diplomats in London have racked up $12 million in unpaid fines.

The $65 from Mrs. Clinton seems like a good start.

